Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025 out, how to check MSBSHSE SSC, HSC scores at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has released the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who took the appeared for Maharashtra SSC or HSC June examination can now check and download their results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025 has been released. The steps to check scores at mahahsscboard.in is given here.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

MSBSHSE Supply Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the results displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The MSBSHSE had conducted the supplementary exams to provide another chance to students to enhance their marks. The SSC supplementary examination were conducted from June 24 to July 8, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Whereas the Maharashtra HSC supplementary examination for general and bifocal were held from June 24 to July 16, 2025, in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

On the other hand, the HSC vocational supplymentary exam began on June 24 and concluded on July 11, 2025.

The exam was also held in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm, and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MSBSHSE.