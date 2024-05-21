Maharashtra HSC result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12 results out, here's how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12th final exam result on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Maharashtra HSC result 2024 live updates

MSBSHSE officials declared the results along with the details regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage among other information. Students can check marks on the mentioned websites using their roll number and mother's first name. Over 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exam this year.

In 2023, as many as 14,16,371 students appeared for the HSC exam and 12,92,468 passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent. Girl students performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 93.73 percent compared to the boys' pass percentage of 89.14 percent.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2024:

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

Find the link to check the Class 12/HSC results on the home page and click it

A new page pops up where students are required to furnish their login information

Submit the login details and your result appears on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Take a printout of the page for further needs

For more information visit the official website.