Maharashtra Open School 2022 Result out at msos.ac.in, here's link for marks

Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS On April 20 has declared the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022. The MSBOS Open School Result for Class 5 and Class 8 will be announced. Students who have taken the examination may see their results via the MSBOS official website at msbos.mh-ssc.in or msos.ac.in.

From December 30 to January 8, 2022, the Maharashtra Open School Exams for Class 5 and 8 were held. The test was held in six divisions, namely Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

Here's the direct link to check the MSBOS result.&amp;amp;nbsp;

Candidates can also check the result through the official website of MSBOS.

How to Check Maharashtra Open School Result 2022

Visit the official site of MSBOS on msbos.mh-ssc.in

On the home page, click the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 link

Enter your login details and click the submit button

Your result will be shown on the screen

Check the result and save the page

Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.