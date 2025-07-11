Search
MDU Result 2025: Maharshi Dayanand University releases UG, PG results, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 06:13 PM IST

MDU Result 2025 for various UG, PG courses has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Maharshi Dayanand University, MDU has released the MDU Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for graduate and post graduate courses can check the results through the official website of MDU result at result.mdurtk.in.

The result has been announced for various courses- BCA, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, B.A Diploma and other courses. On July 11, results were announced for Bachelor of Computer Application, M.Vocational, B.Com B.Ed integrated Teacher Education Program, B.Com, Master of Arts. On July 10, results were announced for M.Sc for various subjects.

Direct link to check MDU Result 2025

MDU Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MDU result at result.mdurtk.in.

2. Click on the course you want to check result for.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MDU.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
