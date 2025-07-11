Maharshi Dayanand University, MDU has released the MDU Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for graduate and post graduate courses can check the results through the official website of MDU result at result.mdurtk.in. MDU Result 2025: Maharshi Dayanand University releases UG, PG results, direct link here

The result has been announced for various courses- BCA, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, B.A Diploma and other courses. On July 11, results were announced for Bachelor of Computer Application, M.Vocational, B.Com B.Ed integrated Teacher Education Program, B.Com, Master of Arts. On July 10, results were announced for M.Sc for various subjects.

MDU Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MDU result at result.mdurtk.in.

2. Click on the course you want to check result for.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MDU.