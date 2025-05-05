Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025: MBOSE 12th results declared at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams can check the results through the official website of Meghalaya Results at megresults.nic.in. Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025: MBOSE 12th results are out at megresults.nic.in, The direct link is given here, (HT file)

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 results can also be checked on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The results for Class 12 is available on mboseresults.in.

To check the Class 12 results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 or HSSLC examination commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 17, 2025. The exam was held in morning shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam started with English paper and ended with Psychology paper.

The practical exam was conducted from February 5 to February 14, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.