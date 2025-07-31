Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

MGSU Result 2025 declared at mgsubikaner.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 05:48 pm IST

MGSU Result 2025 has been declared at mgsubikaner.ac.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

Maharaja Ganga Singh University, MGSU, Bikaner has declared the undergraduate and postgraduate course results. Candidates who appeared for exams like BA, B.Sc., B.Com, MA and M.Sc among others, can check and download their results from the official website at mgsubikaner.ac.in.

MGSU Result 2025 has been declared at mgsubikaner.ac.in.
MGSU Result 2025 has been declared at mgsubikaner.ac.in.

Direct link to check MGSU Results 2025

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the document. These include the following:

  1. Name of the candidate
  2. Name of the examination
  3. Date of birth
  4. Candidate's roll number
  5. Name of the course
  6. Marks obtained

Also read: WBJEE Results 2025 expected to be out soon, confirms official

If candidates spot any discrepancies, the same should be brought to the notice of administrative authorities.

MGSU Result 2025: Steps to download result

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

1. Visit on the official website at mgsubikaner.ac.in.

2. On the home page, select ‘Examination’ tab, and then on the “Results” option.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Want to boost your career as a finance professional? Here are 5 important ways to climb the ladder of success like a pro

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MGSU.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / MGSU Result 2025 declared at mgsubikaner.ac.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On