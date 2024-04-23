MP Board 12th Result 2024: MPBSE inter results on April 24, steps to check on HT portal

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to release the Class 12 results on April 24, 2024, at 4 pm. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials will share details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage tomorrow along with the declaration of the results.

The MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

Steps to download the results:

Visit mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link for your class

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Download and save the page.

Results can also be checked on the HT portal