MPESB ADDET and PVFT result 2023 out at esb.mp.gov.in; here's direct link to download
MPESB releases results for ADDET and PVFT 2023. Candidates can download admit card from esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the results for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 and Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023 today, September 29. Candidates who have appeared for the AADET and PVFT examinations can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
Direct link to download Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) 2023 result
Direct link to download Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 result
List of top 10 candidates for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) - 2023
List of top 10 candidates for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) - 2023
The Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) was conducted on July 28 and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 was conducted on July 27.
ADDET/PVFT result 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ADDET and PVFT 2023 result links
Key in your application number and Date of Birth
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
