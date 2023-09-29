News / Education / Exam Results / MPESB ADDET and PVFT result 2023 out at esb.mp.gov.in; here's direct link to download

MPESB ADDET and PVFT result 2023 out at esb.mp.gov.in; here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 08:16 PM IST

MPESB releases results for ADDET and PVFT 2023. Candidates can download admit card from esb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the results for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 and Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023 today, September 29. Candidates who have appeared for the AADET and PVFT examinations can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB releases ADDET and PVFT 2023 results; download admit card from esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB releases ADDET and PVFT 2023 results; download admit card from esb.mp.gov.in

Direct link to download Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) 2023 result

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to download Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 result

List of  top 10 candidates for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) - 2023

List of top 10 candidates for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) - 2023

The Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) was conducted on July 28 and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 was conducted on July 27.

ADDET/PVFT result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ADDET and PVFT 2023 result links

Key in your application number and Date of Birth

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out