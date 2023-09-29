MPESB ADDET and PVFT result 2023 out at esb.mp.gov.in; here's direct link to download

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the results for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 and Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023 today, September 29. Candidates who have appeared for the AADET and PVFT examinations can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB releases ADDET and PVFT 2023 results; download admit card from esb.mp.gov.in

Direct link to download Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) 2023 result

Direct link to download Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 result

List of top 10 candidates for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) - 2023

List of top 10 candidates for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) - 2023

The Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) was conducted on July 28 and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 was conducted on July 27.

ADDET/PVFT result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ADDET and PVFT 2023 result links

Key in your application number and Date of Birth

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

