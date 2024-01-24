close_game
MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 out on msbte.org.in, link here

MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 out on msbte.org.in, link here

HT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023: Candidates can now go to the official website of the board, msbte.org.in and check it.

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced results of the Diploma examination of the winter 2023 session. Candidates can now go to the official website of the board, msbte.org.in and check it. The direct link and steps have been provided below:

MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 declared (msbte.org.in, screenshot)
MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 declared (msbte.org.in, screenshot)

MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 direct link

To check these results, candidates have to use their enrollment numbers or seat numbers. These are the steps to follow:

How to check MSBTE Diploma Winter result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of the board, msbte.org.in.
  2. Next, click on the Winer Diploma examination 2023 result link.
  3. A login window will appear.
  4. Select if you want to use the enrollment number or seat number.
  5. Enter the enrollment number/seat number.
  6. Enter the captcha code.
  7. Submit it and check your result.
  8. Take a printout of the result page for future reference.

The winter edition of Maharashtra Diploma exam was conducted by the MSBTE from December 1 to 21. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.

Exam and College Guide
