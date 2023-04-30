Home / Education / Exam Results / NATA 2023 results for Test 1 out at www.nata.in, get link

NATA 2023 results for Test 1 out at www.nata.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website at www.nata.in.

The Council of Architecture announced the result of the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) on April 30. Candidates can check their results from the official website at www.nata.in.

Here's the direct link to download the result

The first NATA Test was conducted on April 21. A total of 10,901 people had registered for the NATA 2023 test 1, and 10,105 of them candidates turned up.

NATA result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website nata.in

Next, click on the result link

Login using Application No. and Password

The NATA result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Council of Architecture, an autonomous statutory authority of the Ministry of Education, Government conducts the NATA exam for admission to the First Year of 5-year B.Arch. Degree Courses in about 400 architectural institutions throughout the country.

