NATA Result 2021 for first test declared on nata.in, direct link to check here

Council of Architecture has declared NATA Result 2021 on April 20, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture can check the result on the official site of NATA on nata.in. The written examination was conducted by the Council on April 10, 2021.

NATA first test results 2021: Direct link to check

A total of 15,066 candidates had applied for the examination out of which 14,130 candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates will have to score minimum of 75 marks out of 200 to qualify for the examination. The admission to any participating institutes will be done on the basis of the NATA 2021 scorecard.

In the admission process, 50 percent weightage is given to the NATA score and 50 percent weightage is given to the qualifying examination, i.e., Class 12 marks.

The examination comprised 125 multiple choice questions, multiple select type questions, preferential choice type, and numerical answer type questions of one mark, two marks, and three marks respectively.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

NATA Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

• Click on NATA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.