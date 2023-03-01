NBEMS FET 2022 results releasing by March 7 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences will release the Fellowship Entrance Test result by March 7. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be released by February 28. The FET result will be available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NBE conducted the Fellowship Entrance Test, FET 2022 on February 10, 2023.

FET 2022 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the FET result link

Key in your login details

Your FET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

FET 2022 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB) courses of the 2022 admission session.