NCVT ITI Result 2025 declared, direct link to check scores here

National Council for Vocational Training has released NCVT ITI Result 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Industrial Training Institute Examinations 2025 can check and download their results on the official website of Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) at skillindiadigital.gov.in. NCVT ITI Result 2025 is out. Candidates can download their results via the direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter their PRN Number and Date of Birth to check the result.

After downloading the marksheet, candidates must look for the following details:

Name of Candidate Course details Total marks secured Qualifying status

It may be mentioned here that the NCVT ITI Practical Exams were conducted from July 17 - 25, 2025. The CBT examinations was held from July 28 to August 20, 2025.

NCVT ITI Results 2025: How to download marksheet

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NCVT ITI results 2025:

Visit the official website of Skill India Digital Hub at skillindiadigital.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check NCVT ITI Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at SIDH.