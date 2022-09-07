NEET Result 2022: Final answer key to be published ahead of results

NEET Result 2022, Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare results of NEET UG 2022 today, September 7. Ahead of results, the final answer key of NEET will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. The document will be available publicly, meaning no login credential is required to check it. NEET result 2022 live updates.

The final answer key of NEET is used to prepare results. There is no provision to raise objections to the final answer key.

How to download NEET 2022 final answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the final answer key link on the home page

Download the PDF file and calculate your score using it.

NEET result will be announced shortly after the final answer key. Along with results, cut-off scores and names of toppers will also be published.

The undergraduate medical entrance examination was conducted on July 17 at exam centres across the country and abroad.