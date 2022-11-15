Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET UG 2022: Final seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, get link

NEET UG 2022: Final seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, get link

exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 final seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 final seat allotment result. Candidates can check the final seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to check the result

The NEET UG provisional seat allotment result was announced on November 14.

“All candidates shall ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission take through offline mode will be treated null & void”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can report to the alloted college from November 15 to November 22.

NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save for future reference

neet results neet result
