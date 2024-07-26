NEET UG 2024 revised scorecard out, here's how to check final results

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 26, 2024, announced the final result of NEET UG 2024, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check it on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET using the application number and date of birth. The direct link and other details are given below. NEET UG Result 2024 Live Updates. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check it on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET using the application number and date of birth. (HT file photo)

The revised or final result of NEET UG was necessitated by the Supreme Court of India. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to follow the IIT Delhi’s recommendation on the controversial Physics question and re-tally the results.

The Supreme Court dismissed pleas for a NEET UG re-test and cancellation of the result. On the issue of the Physics question, the Supreme Court noted that there was only one correct answer to the question—option 4. Here’s a look at the question-

Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain an equal number of positive and negative charges.

Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.

In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below:

(1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.

(2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct.

(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect.

(4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.

NTA considered both options 2 and 4 as correct answers but the top court, based on IIT Delhi's feedback, said that only the fourth option is the correct answer.

"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," the top court said while pronouncing the order.

The revised final result will change the rank list of over 4 lakh candidates, including 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question.

How to check NEET UG final result:

Go to exams.nta.ac.in.

Open the NEET UG exam page and then the scorecard download link.

Provide your application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

