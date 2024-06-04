NEET UG Result 2024 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, direct link to check scorecard here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NEET UG Result 2024 on June 4, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the scores through the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. NEET 2024 Result Live Updates NEET UG Result 2024 declared, direct link to check scorecard here

NEET UG Result 2024: How to check scorecards

To check the scorecards, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024. The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024.

There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

The Result of NEET (UG) - 2024 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data may also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The NEET (UG) - 2024 data will also be used for admissionsto BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCIin recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results.