NIFT entrance results 2021 declared at nift.ac.in, here's how to check
- The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday, March 17, declared the results of written test for entrance admission test 2021.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday, March 17, declared the results of written test for entrance admission test 2021. The written examinations for NIFT admission were held on February 14.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.
NIFT admission Test 2021: Here is the direct link to check results
Key in any two of your details: roll number, date of birth, application number on the login page and click on submit to check results.
The NIFT written entrance examination is designed to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted by them.
