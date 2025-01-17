NIOS Class 12 Results 2024 out at nios.ac.in, here's direct link to check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the Sr Secondary/ Class 12 exam results on its official website. Students who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials like the enrollment number

Students who have appeared for the Class 12 exams that were conducted in October/November 2024, can visit the official website at nios.ac.in to check their results.

Direct Link to check NIOS Class 12 Results

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps in order to check the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 12 results.

Steps to check National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 12 results:

Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at nios.ac.in

Look out for the link to check Sr Secondary/ Class 12 exam results on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit their login credentaisl like their enrollment number

Check the results and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

