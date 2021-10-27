NTA declares Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result

The DUET result and scorecard for undergraduate courses has been released and hosted on the website for candidates to download, the national testing agency (NTA) said on Wednesday, October 27. Candidates can download the DUET score card from the official website of the NTA.

DUET Result, Scorecard

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 was held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 01 October 2021 respectively all across India. The exam was held in the computer based test mode in 27 cities across India. the test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions.

“The Score Card is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx . Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” the NTA has said.

Through DUET, the Delhi University grants admission to B.El.Ed., B.A.(Honours) Humanities & Social Science, Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism, B.Sc. Physical Education and Sports Sciences, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, B.Tech. Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hans.) Business Economics (SHIFT I), JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hans.) Business Economics (SHIFT II), and Bachelor in Physiotherapy /Bachelor in Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Prosthetics &Orthotics.