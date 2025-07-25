Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Osmania University 2nd Semester Result 2025: Direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 12:33 pm IST

Osmania University 2nd semester Result 2025: Students can click on the direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results.

Osmania University declared the 2nd semester examination results conducted in June 2025. Students who took the examinations for various courses like B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BA, and other courses can check their results on the official website at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University 2nd Semester Result 2025 is available on the official website at osmania.ac.in. The direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results is given here.
Osmania University 2nd Semester Result 2025 is available on the official website at osmania.ac.in. The direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results is given here.

Students will need to enter their hall ticket number to check their results.

Direct link to check Osmania University 2nd Semester Results 2025

Notably, after downloading the scorecards, students must check for the following details:

  1. Name of the student
  2. Roll Number
  3. Subject wise scores
  4. Marks obtained
  5. Qualifying status

Also read: CSIR UGC NET admit card 2025 released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link and steps to download

Osmania University 2nd Semester Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Osmania University 2nd Semester Results:

  1. Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, go to Examinations section.
  3. On the next page, click on the desired result link.
  4. Enter the credentials asked, and submit.
  5. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: EaseMyTrip, Timbuckdo partner to make student travel more affordable

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at osmania.ac.in.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Osmania University 2nd Semester Result 2025: Direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On