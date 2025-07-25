Osmania University 2nd Semester Result 2025: Direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results

Osmania University declared the 2nd semester examination results conducted in June 2025. Students who took the examinations for various courses like B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BA, and other courses can check their results on the official website at osmania.ac.in. Osmania University 2nd Semester Result 2025 is available on the official website at osmania.ac.in. The direct link to check B.Sc, B.Com, BA & other results is given here.

Students will need to enter their hall ticket number to check their results.

Notably, after downloading the scorecards, students must check for the following details:

Name of the student Roll Number Subject wise scores Marks obtained Qualifying status

Osmania University 2nd Semester Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Osmania University 2nd Semester Results:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in. On the home page, go to Examinations section. On the next page, click on the desired result link. Enter the credentials asked, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at osmania.ac.in.