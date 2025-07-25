CSIR UGC NET admit card 2025 released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link and steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2025 admit card. Candidates can download the CSIR NET admit card from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET admit card 2025 released at csirnet.nta.ac.in,(Official website, screenshot)

The CSIR UGC NET June 2025 will be held on July 28 in two shifts.

In the first shift, from 9 am to 12 pm, candidates will appear for Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences subjects.

In the second shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm, they will appear for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences papers.

NTA will conduct the CSIR NET in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts and all the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between the parts.

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 admit card

CSIR UGC NET 2025 admit card: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

2. Open the admit card download link given on the home page

3. Enter your login details

4. Submit and download the admit card.

NTA said the admit card has been issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon. NTA has advised them to preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card, s/he can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

They should regularly visit NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.