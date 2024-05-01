PSEB 12th Result 2024: Punjab Board Class 12th results declared, direct link here

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. The Punjab Board Class 12th results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB class 12 exam results LIVE updates The Punjab Board Class 12th results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.(HT file)

The Class 12 board results was declared by the officials on April 30, 2024. At the press conference conducted by PSEB. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, division-wise pass percentage, toppers and other details were also shared.

Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the PSEB 12th board examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

· Click on PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

· Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 12 board exam was started on February 13 and ended on March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.