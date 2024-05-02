PSEB 12th Results 2024: Application window for re-checking opens tomorrow, here's how to apply

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has invited applications from candidates who wish to apply for re-checking of their Class 12th examination results that were declared on April 30, 2024. Candidates can apply for the procedure online on the official website at pseb.ac.in and pay the required fee to get their exam results re-checked. (HT file)

According to an official notification by PSEB, Students who would like to apply for re-checking may do so from May 3, 2024, to May 17, 2024. Candidates can apply for the procedure online on the official website at pseb.ac.in and pay the required fee to get their exam results re-checked.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 93.04% has been recorded in the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams. Of this, the overall pass percentage of girls is 95.74% and that of boys is 90.74%. A total of 2,84,452 students appeared in the PSEB Class 12 exams, of which 2,64,662 passed.

The Punjab Board Class 12 board exam started on February 13 and concluded on March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official pseb website at pseb.ac.in

Find the official link to apply for re-checking on the home page and click it

Furnish the required information and pay the amount

Verify your details and take a printout of the page for future needs.