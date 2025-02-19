Menu Explore
PSEB PSTET result 2024 declared at pstet.pseb.ac.in, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 19, 2025 01:10 PM IST

PSTET Result 2024: Candidates can check their results at pstet.pseb.ac.in. They need to log in with their mobile numbers and passwords.

PSTET Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) result 2024.

PSEB PSTET result 2024 announced at pstet.pseb.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)
PSEB PSTET result 2024 announced at pstet.pseb.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can check their results at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

To check the PSTET result, they need to log in with their mobile numbers and passwords. The direct link and steps are mentioned below.

PSTET result 2024 direct link

How to download PSTET Result 2024

  1. Go to pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  2. Open the PSTET result 2024 notification.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the result.

PSEB conducted the state-level teacher eligibility test on December 1, 2024. After that, the board released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates between December 10 and 15 (5 pm).

PSTET is the minimum eligibility criteria for appointment as a teacher in Punjab.

The exam comprised two papers- Paper I and Paper 2.

The paper one had questions about child development and pedagogy, language I, language II, mathematics, and environmental studies.

There were a total of 150 questions of 1 mark each.

The second paper included questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Science, Social studies, Arts and Craft, Physical Education, Home Science, Urdu, Music, Sanskrit, and any other teacher. 150 questions were asked, each worth 1 mark.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
