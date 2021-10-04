Home / Education / Exam Results / PSTCL results 2021 declared for JE, AM, LDC, AO and other posts at pstcl.org
PSTCL results 2021 declared for JE, AM, LDC, AO and other posts at pstcl.org

Published on Oct 04, 2021
By hindustantimes.com

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has released the Result cum combined merit list for various posts of Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer (JE), Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Telephone Mechanic. Candidates who have appeared in the above-mentioned examination can check their results on the official website of PSTCL at www.pstcl.org.

Direct link to check the result for Telephone Mechanic

 

Direct link to check the result for LDC/Accounts

 

Direct link to check the result for divisional accountant

 

Direct link to check the result for JE/ Communication

 

Direct link to check the result for JE/ civil

 

Direct link to check the result for Account Officer

Direct link to check the result for Assistant Manager/IT

 

Direct link to check teh result for Assistant Manager/HR

 

Direct link to check teh result for Assistant Engineer (OT)/Civil

 

Direct link to check teh result for Assistant Engineer( OT) / Electrical

Candidates can also check their results through the official website of PSTCL. Follow the steps given below to check the result.

PSTCL recruitment 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website of PSTCL at www.pstcl.org

On the homepage click on the latest update

Click on the result link 

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

