PU LLB Result 2025 expected to release tomorrow at pglaw.puchd.ac.in, here's how to check

Panjab University Chandigarh is expected to release PU LLB Result 2025 on July 15, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PU LLB (3 years) Entrance Test 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of Panjab University at pglaw.puchd.ac.in. PU LLB Result 2025 expected to release tomorrow, here's how to check (Unsplash)

The entrance examination was held on June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on June 29 and the last date to raise objection was July 1, 2025. Uploading of the response to the Objections and inviting Cross-objections (through e-mail only) was done till July 7, 2025.

PU LLB Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Panjab University at pglaw.puchd.ac.in.

2. Click on PU LLB Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official brochure, if a candidate wishes to verify his/her result, he/she will be provided a photocopy of his/her answer sheet on payment of Rs. 10,000/- within 10 days after the declaration of the entrance test result and the office should process the whole procedure within three working days. In case, a discrepancy is found in the result of the candidate, the result would accordingly be revised and the fee deposited will be refunded.

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking/re-assessment of OMR Answer Sheet under any circumstances. The request for seeing the question booklet or OMR Answer-Sheet by any candidate shall not be entertained at all. The evaluation once done by the university shall be absolutely final.