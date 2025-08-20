Punjab Police Constable Results 2025 declared at punjabpolice.gov.in, direct link here

Punjab Police has declared the results of constable recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the result from the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Constable Results 2025 is out at punjabpolice.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

The results are out in PDF format and includes a list of shortlisted candidates for next phase of recruitment.

Notably, the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment CBT - 1 Computer-Based Test) Examination 2025 was conducted on May 4 to June 8, 2025.

There are three stages of recruitment. The first phase consists of two common Computer Based Tests (CBT), multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Paper, namely Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II is qualifying in nature.

The second phase includes Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test are qualifying in nature.

The third phase consists of Document Scrutiny.

Through this recruitment exam, Punjab Police will fill tentatively 1,746 vacancies. Of these, 1,261 vacancies are for District Police Cadre and 485 are for Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: How to check results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab. Click on the link for Punjab Police Recruitment 2025. Scroll down and open the result PDF. Check your roll number in the result. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Punjab Police.