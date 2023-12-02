RBI Assistant result 2023: Know how to check at opportunities.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant Preliminary Examination results will be released on the official website. Once released candidates will be able to check the results at opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Assistant main examination is scheduled for December 31(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted on November 18 and November 19. The RBI Assistant preliminary exam was conducted for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the Prelims examination was 60 minutes.

The RBI Assistant main examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 31.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 450 Assistant vacancies posts.

RBI Assistant results 2023: How to check

To check the RBI Assistant results 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next, click on the Assistant Prelims exam result

Key in the required login details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download your results.