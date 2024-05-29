 RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: Class 10 results declared, here's how to check score - Hindustan Times
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: Class 10 results declared, here's how to check score

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 29, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Rajasthan Board Class 10 results declared. Here's how you can check results.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Rajasthan declared the RBSE 10th Result 2024 on May 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Along with the Class 10 results, officials also shared information on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information. (HT file)
Along with the Class 10 results, officials also shared information on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information. (HT file)

Along with the Class 10 results, officials also shared information on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information. Apart from the official websites, students can also register on HT Portal to check their results.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: How to check on official website

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Main exam result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the login details as asked and click on submit.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

This year, 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam across the state. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Candidates can also check their scores on the HT Portal by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

