RBSE Rajasthan 10th Results 2024: Rajasthan Class 10 results declared, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 29, 2024 04:59 PM IST

Rajasthan Class 10 results declared, read details here.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE 10th and 12th Board Results 2024 today. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.(Santosh Kumar )

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results LIVE Updates

The results will be announced at a press conference to be held by RBSE officials. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, gender-wise performance, have also been shared for Class 10.

Steps to check RBSE 10th results 2024:

Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10th result link as required on the home page.

Enter credentials such as roll number and other details as asked.

Submit and check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for further need.


Notably, the exam was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Follow Us On