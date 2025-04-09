REET 2025: Where, how to check results when announced

REET 2025 Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted REET 2025 in February and released the provisional answer key in March. The board is expected to release the final answer key and announce the results next. When declared, candidates can check the REET 2025 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. REET 2025: Websites and steps to check results when announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After releasing the provisional answer key, RBSE allowed candidates to raise objections up to March 31. Their feedback will be reviewed and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

To raise objections, candidates had to upload the question number and submit evidence to back their objections such as the name of the author, the name of the publisher, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format), the page of the book in which the answer is written according to the candidate (underlining the answer and in JPEG format with the page number).

How to check REET 2025 result when announced?

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the REET exam portal. Click on the result link. Submit and check the result.

The REET exam was conducted on February 27, 2025. The test was conducted in two shifts - from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

There are two levels in REET. Level 1 of the exam was for primary teachers and level 2 was for secondary teacher posts.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.