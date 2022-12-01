RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check marks here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 can check their marks through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, RPSC has given an opportunity to the failed students for re-totaling of the marks obtained in the examination from December 2 to December 11, 2022. For re-totalling of the marks obtained the answer sheet , candidates will have to pay ₹25/- per question paper. The offline submitted application form and offline fee will not be accepted.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: How to check

To download the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of RPSC.

Official Notice Here