RPSC RAS Mains result, cut-off marks announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 03, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The commission has published the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates and category-wise cut-off marks at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2023.

RPSC RAS Mains result, cut-off marks announced (File Photo)
RPSC RAS Mains result, cut-off marks announced (File Photo)



The RPSC RAS mains examination was conducted on July 20 and 21, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will next appear for the personality and viva-voce test.

The commission said if a candidate is found that s/he does not fulfil the eligibility conditions as per rules, his/her candidature will be rejected even after the declaration of result.

It added that date for the personality/viva-voce test will be announced separately.

RPSC RAS Mains cut-off marks

Category Cut-off marks
GeneralGEN 262.00
WE261.00
WD158.25
Genaral-SAGEN254.25
WE252.50
WD150.00
EWSGEN262.00
WE261.00
WD158.25
SCGEN 235.25
WE235.25
WD132.00
DV210.50
STGEN249.00
WE249.00
WD118.25
ST-SAGEN 203.25
WE203.25
WD94.50
OBCGEN 262.00
WE261.00
WD158.25
MBCGEN 258.25
WE252.00
WD143.00

To check the result, click here.

Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On