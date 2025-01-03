RPSC RAS Mains result, cut-off marks announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2023. RPSC RAS Mains result, cut-off marks announced (File Photo)

The commission has published the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates and category-wise cut-off marks at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS mains examination was conducted on July 20 and 21, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will next appear for the personality and viva-voce test.

The commission said if a candidate is found that s/he does not fulfil the eligibility conditions as per rules, his/her candidature will be rejected even after the declaration of result.

It added that date for the personality/viva-voce test will be announced separately.

RPSC RAS Mains cut-off marks

Category Cut-off marks General GEN 262.00 WE 261.00 WD 158.25 Genaral-SA GEN 254.25 WE 252.50 WD 150.00 EWS GEN 262.00 WE 261.00 WD 158.25 SC GEN 235.25 WE 235.25 WD 132.00 DV 210.50 ST GEN 249.00 WE 249.00 WD 118.25 ST-SA GEN 203.25 WE 203.25 WD 94.50 OBC GEN 262.00 WE 261.00 WD 158.25 MBC GEN 258.25 WE 252.00 WD 143.00

To check the result, click here.