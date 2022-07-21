RRB ALP Result 2022 declared for SECR, here’s direct link to check marks

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB ALP Result 2022 for Additional Panel to SECR. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.

As per the notice, all the selected candidates s will have to give an undertaking to South East Central Railway for undergoing Medical Re-Examination again to ascertain their present Medical Fitness (Suitability) for the Post. In case they are not found fit, their candidature will not be considered. The medical examination will be conducted by Principal Chief Personnel Officer, South East Central Railway/Bilaspur as per extant procedure.

RRB ALP Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.

Click on RRB ALP Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on the screen.

Check the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Shortlisted Candidates should note that the Additional Panel is purely provisional and does not confer on them any right to appointment on Railway. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRB Allahabad.