RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022 out at rrbbbs.gov.in, direct link here

Published on Dec 22, 2022 07:20 PM IST

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022 have been announced. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022 on December 22, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result on the official site of RRB Bhubaneswar at rrbbbs.gov.in.

The Computer based test was conducted by RRB from August 17 to October 11, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. All the candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The dates and venue will be announced by RRB in due course of time.

The cut of marks of has also been released by RRB Bhubaneswar for Group D result. Appeared candidates can check the marks on the official website of RRB Bhubaneswar.

Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format and this facility will be available up to December 30, 2022.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways. Candidates will have to check the website for latest updates.

Direct link to check RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result 2022

