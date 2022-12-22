RRB Group D Result Declared: RRB Guwahati results out at rrbguwahati.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati has declared RRB Group D Result on December 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official site of RRB Guwahati at rrbguwahati.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022 for r the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019. All the candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test.

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Scores, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format. The facility to check the percentile will be available from December 27 to January 1, 2023.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publication of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways. The Board will release the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates on the official site of RRCs.

Direct link to check RRB Guwahati result