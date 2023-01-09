Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTCP result: List of empanelled candidates for level 5 out at rrbcdg.gov.in

Published on Jan 09, 2023 01:39 PM IST

RRB NTPC result released for level 5 posts at rrbcdg.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh has released the list of candidates provisionally empanelled for appointment in level 5 posts. Candidates can check the RRB NTPC result through their official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC result is based on the performance in CBTs (1&2) and CBTST (For Category 4 & 5) followed by document verification and medical examination.

A total of 388 candidates are empanelled in Cat. No. 4, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, whereas 80 candidates are empanelled in Cat. No. 3, Goods Guard. In Cat. No. 5, Senior Clerk Cum Typist, 175 candidates have been empanelled. In Cat. No. 6, Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, there are 300 candidates altogether.

Here's the direct link to check the provisional result for Level 5

RRB NTCP result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): RESULT (Provisional Part Panel for Level-5 Posts)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
