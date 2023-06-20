RRB NTPC Level-6,5,3,2 results released on regional websites, get direct link

RRB NTPC Result 2023: Railway Recruitment Boards have begun issuing NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results. Candidates can check their results by going to the official websites of their respective RRBs. RRB NTPC Level-6,5,3,2 results released, get link

List of websites to check results

Candidates for the RRBb in Chandigarh were selected based on their performance in the CBT 1 and CBT 2 tests, the CBAT (for station master), and the CBTST (for categories 4, 5, 10, and 11 posts), which were all followed by document verification and a medical exam.

Candidates for RRB Ajmer have been shortlisted for the document verification (DV) phase.

“This result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel/modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake”, reads the RRB Chandigarh notice.

RRB NTPC results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of RRB's

On the homepage, click the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results take a printout for future reference