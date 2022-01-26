RSMSSB Patwari results 2021 out, here's link for shortlisted candidates' list

RSMSSB Patwari results 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) declared the Patwari Results 2021 online on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Board has released a list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for recruitment to the post of Patwari. Candidates can visit the Commission website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ and check the results.

<strong>Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari Results 2021</strong>

How to check Patwari 2021 Results

Candidates can follow the given process to check Patwari 2021 Results:

1. Visit the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

2. Click on Results on the Homepage

3. Click on ‘Patwar Direct Recruitment 2021 Result: List of Selected Candidates ’

4. The Results will be displayed Roll number-wise

Candidates are requested to download the results and take a print out for future reference.

The Board had earlier increased the number of vacancies to recruit candidates for the post of Patwari. The total number of vacancies were increased from 5378 vacancies were increased to 5610. The RSMSSB website came to a standstill after a sudden increase in the number of visitors on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the RSMSSB website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON