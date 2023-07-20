Home / Education / Exam Results / SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 releasing today at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 releasing today at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Higher Education Dept, Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha PG merit list today at 6 pm.

Higher Education Department, Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha PG merit list today, July 20 at 6 pm. Candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to fill in choices from July 20 to July 23. The provisional seat allotment results will be announced on July 28 at 2 pm.

Direct link to check merit list (Link will be activated at 6 pm)

Candidates are required to make the Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees through the SAMS (Student's Account) portal from July 29 to July 31.

Applicants can report at allotted institutions for taking admission from July 31 to August 2.

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your login details

Check the merit list and take printouts for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
