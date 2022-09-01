Home / Education / Exam Results / SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in

exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will accept the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form till September 1

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form will be accepted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha till today, September 1. Interested candidates can register at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till 11: 45 pm.

The first selection list will be published on September 7 at 2 pm.

Here's the direct link to apply

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, under higher education section click on +3

Register and fill all the required details

Fill in the application form and then submit.

Download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission application form.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha
odisha

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out