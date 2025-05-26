SBI Clerk Result 2025 News Live: Where to check JA Mains result when out

SBI Clerk Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Mains result when declared

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India will announce the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. The Main exam was held on April 10 and April 12, 2025 and the result will be declared next. ...Read More

The SBI Clerk main exam had 190 questions, and the maximum mark was 200. Questions were asked on the following topics-

General/ Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and

Computer Aptitude.

For incorrect answers, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

SBI conducted the Clerk Prelims exam on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025. Candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible for the main examination.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies this year

How to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2025

Go to the official website, sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers section and then go to the current openings section.

Open the Junior Associate tab.

Click on the Mains exam result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.