SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live Updates: Know when result is expected

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live Updates: The State Bank of India will announce the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam results on its official website. When announced, candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims results on sbi.co.in. The Bank has not shared the date and time of the results' announcement. However, as per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025....Read More

The SBI PO prelims exam was held on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025.

Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be able to appear for the main examination, which will be held in September 2025. The admit cards for the main exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

This recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies.