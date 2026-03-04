The Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board has declared SKIMVB 2026 result. The result has been declared for Class 5, 7, 10 and 12. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board at result.samastha.info. SKIMVB 2026 result declared at result.samastha.info, direct link to check here

According to Money Control report, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board released the Madrasa Public Exam results on March 2, 2026. The examination was held on January 31 and February 1, 2026. A total of 166,840 students appeared for the examinations this year, out of which 160,945 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a strong overall performance in the madrasa public exams.

SKIMVB 2026 result: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board at result.samastha.info.

2. Click on SKIMVB 2026 result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

