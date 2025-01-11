Menu Explore
SOF IMO Result 2024-25 out at sofworld.org, here's direct link to download scorecard

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 11, 2025 07:19 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the result can visit the official website at sofworld.org.

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) announced the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Result 2024-25 on its official website.

The International Mathematics Olympiad is an annual competition for classes 1-12 students.
The International Mathematics Olympiad is an annual competition for classes 1-12 students.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the result can visit the official website at sofworld.org.

About the exam:

The International Mathematics Olympiad is an annual competition for classes 1-12 students. This test assesses their knowledge and skills in mathematical reasoning and logical ability.

Direct Link to check SOF IMO Result 2024-25

The level 1 exam is open to all classes (1 to 12). The level 2 exam is for Classes 3 to 12 only. Class-wise, the top 5 percent of the participating students in the level 1 exam are selected for the level 2 exam.

The IMO level 1 exam was conducted on October 22, November 19 and December 12, 2024.

About the winners:

Winners of the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad will be presented with various awards and scholarships, such as international, zonal, and school topper awards for classes 1 to 12. The top three international rank holders will receive cash awards, medals, and certificates, while zonal and school-level winners will also be recognised.

Steps to check SOF IMO Results 2024-25

Visit the official website at sofworld.org

Look out for the link to check SOF IMO Result 2024-25 on the homepage and click it

A new page will appear and candidates will be asked to submit their roll number to view the result

On submitting the details, result will appear on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
