SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result for 2nd, 3rd year out at exam.unipune.ac.in, direct link here

Savitribai Phule Pune University has released SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result. The result has been declared for second and third year examination. Candidates can check the results through the official site of SPPU at exam.unipune.ac.in. SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result for 2nd, 3rd year out, direct link here

All those candidates who have appeared for Third Year B.Pharmacy 2019 Pattern and Second Year B.Pharmacy 2019 Pattern can check the results by following the steps given below.

SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result: How to check

Visit the official site of SPPU at exam.unipune.ac.in.

Click on Online exam result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the result page.

Click on Second year or Third year link available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

B.Pharmacy third year examination was conducted from June 7 to June 19, 2023. Semester 4 was conducted from June 7 to June 19 and Semester 5 was conducted from June 8 to June 17, 2023.

Second year examination was conducted from June 20 to June 30, 2023. The Semester 4 exam was conducted from June 20 to June 30, 2023 and Semester 3 exam was conducted from June 21 to June 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SPPU.

