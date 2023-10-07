News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 07, 2023 06:41 PM IST

SSC releases answer key for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 today, October 7. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer key using their application number and date of birth.

SSC releases answer key for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2023(ssc.nic.in)
The Computer Based Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 was conducted from October 3 to October 5. Candidates can raise objections till October 9 by 5 p.m.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 07.10.2023 (05:00 PM) to 09.10.2023 (05:00 PM) on payment of W 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 09.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check  SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer keys

SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Log in using your credentials

Check the answer key

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
