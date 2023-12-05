close_game
SSC CGL 2023 final result announced on ssc.nic.in, direct link

Dec 05, 2023

SSC CGL 2023: Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to the results section of the website, ssc.nic.in, and check it.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023). Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to the results section of the website, ssc.nic.in, and check it. They can also use the links provided below.

SSC CGL 2023 final result out (ssc.nic.in)

SSC CGL 2023 was held to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies.

Based on their performances in sections 1 and 2 of the paper 1 of the tier 2 exam, candidates were shortlisted for evaluation of section 2 or the computer knowledge test (CKT) and data entry speed test (DEST) for all posts, except Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II. The candidates, who did not qualify in section 1 + section 2, were not eligible for evaluation of section 3, the commission said.

A total of 39,273 candidates were available for evaluation, except the SI grade 2 post.

Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by the respective user departments, a total of 7,859 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted in SSC CGL 2023, the commission has informed.

Candidates can check results, cut-offs and other details below:

SSC CGL result 2023 direct link

The final results of 10 candidates have been kept withheld due to various reasons. The commission has mentioned their roll numbers in the result notification.

The commission has clarified that no reserve or waiting list of CGL 2023 has been prepared and unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to subsequent year(s).

Final ansewr keys and marks of both selected and non-selected candidates will be announced shortly, it added.

