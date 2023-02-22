SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL Result 2022 scorecard will be released today for Tier I exam. Candidates can check the scores through the steps given below.
Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard. The scorecard will be released for Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for Tier I examination can check the scores through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22 on the Commission’s website. The link to check the marks will remain available from February 22 to March 8, 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.
SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check
To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on result section on the official website.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.